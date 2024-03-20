OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal encourages young entrepreneurs: "Make Mistakes Often, But Learn From Them"
Ritesh Agarwal of OYO encourages young founders to embrace mistakes as part of the learning process, highlighting his willingness to mentor and support emerging entrepreneurs.
OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal has once again taken to social media to share insights and advice gleaned from his entrepreneurial journey, encouraging young founders not to shy away from making mistakes. In a recent post, Agarwal emphasized the importance of learning from errors, stating, "Make mistakes often but don't repeat the same mistakes often."