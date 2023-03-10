Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from Gurgaon high-rise

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from Gurgaon high-rise1 min read . 06:25 PM IST
Tragic incident happened only days after Ritesh Agarwal got married
Ramesh Agarwal, father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a Gurgaon high rise. Agarwal lived in the apartment with his wife. Ritesh Agarwal did not live in the same building.
The tragic development comes days after the family celebrated the young entrepreneur’s wedding during a reception in New Delhi, which was attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, billionaire investor and Softbank chairman Masayoshi Son and other luminaries.
Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that the police received information from DLF The Crest condominium in DLF 5 on Friday about the death of a person after falling from the 20th floor.
“The deceased was identified as Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal. Preliminary probe revealed that he died by suicide as the railing of the apartment is 3.5 feet and the fall cannot be accidental. We have handed over the body after the post mortem on Friday," deputy commissioner Vij said.
In a statement, Ritesh Agarwal requested that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.
“With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief."
With inputs from Leena Dhankha
