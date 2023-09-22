comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 14:49:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.25 -0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.4 -1.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.65 1.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.05 -1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,493.9 -0.53%
Business News/ News / OYO parent Oravel joins Japan's SoftBank to launch luxury hotel chain 'Sunday' in India: Report
Back

Japanese technology investor SoftBank and Oravel, the parent company of OYO, have come together to establish a joint venture (JV) to launch a premium hotel chain in India. In this venture, both partners share 49.9% stake, reported yourstory. 

The joint venture named as Mountainia, plans to introduce 5-star and 4-star hotels under the brand name 'Sunday' in rapidly growing Tier II Indian cities. 

Also read: Amy Jackson transforms look with high cheekbones, makeover. How netizens drew comparison to Cillian Murphy?

“The company is looking to redefine luxury hotel experiences for travellers with the new venture, " a spokesperson familiar with the matter told yourstory.

The first of the series of ‘Sunday’ hotel, named ‘Sunday Jaipur’ has been opened in the city-centre of Jaipur. It offers luxury facilities with convenient access to key landmarks, including airport and railway station. The hotel features 90 rooms, a bar, restaurant, spa, and meeting spaces. The Japan-headquartered global conglomerate, SoftBank and Oravel Stays joint venture intends to open four more Sunday hotels by the end of 2023.

Also read: Indus water row: India, Pakistan meet in Vienna to resolve dispute over hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir

“The premium travel space in India has been growing very rapidly and the consumers are showing a strong preference for high end offerings. " spokesperson said. He added, "Non-metro first tier and lately even second-tier cities offer the right balance of growing affluence with less competition in the premium hotel categories and well-priced hotel assets," which aligns with the the decision to open hotels in Tier II Indian cities.

The Sunday hotel chain will be managed by JV partner Oravel while utilising its operating entity, while capital investments will be provided by the JV. SoftBank already holds a hotel joint venture with Oravel named Tabist in Japan, reported yourstory.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 02:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App