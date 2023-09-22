OYO parent Oravel joins Japan's SoftBank to launch luxury hotel chain 'Sunday' in India: Report1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:03 PM IST
SoftBank and Oravel have formed a joint venture to launch a premium hotel chain called Sunday in India.
Japanese technology investor SoftBank and Oravel, the parent company of OYO, have come together to establish a joint venture (JV) to launch a premium hotel chain in India. In this venture, both partners share 49.9% stake, reported yourstory.
