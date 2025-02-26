OYO's Ritesh Agarwal visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh with son Aryan and recalled how his last visit to the mela inspired his dream of starting a hotel business. “Bhagwan ne karwaya hai,” Ritesh agarwal said while highlighting how hundreds of people are now staying in OYO rooms during their visit to the Maha Kumbh.

Recalling his last visit to the last Maha Kumbh, Ritesh Agarwal shared that he had stayed with relatives and remembered wishing they had booked a hotel instead.

“Mere liye maha kumbh bahot personal experience hai and jab main…aaya tha, kisi rishtedaar ke yahan ruke the. Tab mujhe laga tha ek hotel mein rukte toh accha hota. Tab mere mann mein ho gaya tha ki kisi hotel ya accomodation ke business par kaam karein. Aaj itne saalon baad, iss saal ke maha kumbh mela mein, jab bahot log hamare saath thehar rahe hain, mujhe lag raha hai bhagwan ji ne ye kaam karwaya hai [For me, Maha Kumbh is a very personal experience. When I came here last time, we stayed at a relative's place, and I remember wishing we had stayed in a hotel instead. At that moment, I felt inspired to work on a hotel or accommodation business. But now, after so many years, in this year's Maha Kumbh Mela, with so many people staying with us, I feel like it was all made possible by the divine]” Ritesh Agarwal said.

Ritesh Agarwal also shared a video of his visit to Maha Kumbh with his son. The post read, "Standing at Mahakumbh with Ary for the first time, I was overwhelmed by a flood of memories from my own first visit. I remember feeling so small, yet part of something so much bigger. Today, I stood beside him, hoping he finds his own answers, his own faith, and his own path. This isn’t just a tradition; it’s a legacy. A legacy of belief, hope, and the courage to dream.”

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. The world's largest religious gathering, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), concludes today.