Ozempic Can’t Do It All—A Potential New Blockbuster Is a Reminder of That

Rezdiffra seems like a potentially effective drug, but it won’t work for everyone. At 12 months, liver biopsies showed that between a quarter to about a third of patients experienced NASH resolution and no worsening of liver scarring compared with 9% to 13% of those who received a placebo and counseling on dieting and exercise. But with no other drugs approved for NASH, it is fair to assume that a good portion of the 14,000 gastroenterologists and hepatologists in the country will take an interest in prescribing the drug. Allowing patients to go untreated can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.