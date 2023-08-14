Ozempic Settles the Obesity Debate: It’s Biology Over Willpower
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Summary
- Weight-loss drugs affect the brain in ways that help researchers understand how the body regulates weight
Ozempic and similar drugs are transforming the world’s understanding of obesity. It isn’t so much about willpower: It’s about biology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less