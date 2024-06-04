Ozy’s Rao Details Posing as YouTube Official to Win Goldman Investment
Ozy Media Inc.’s former chief operating officer Samir Rao told a federal jury how he used a voice-altering app to impersonate a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a desperate bid to win a $35 million investment.
(Bloomberg) -- Ozy Media Inc.’s former chief operating officer Samir Rao told a federal jury how he used a voice-altering app to impersonate a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a desperate bid to win a $35 million investment.