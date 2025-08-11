P Chidambaram slams Election Commission amid Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote chori’ charges: 'Behaving like a court'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that it is "not a Court" and should not act like one while entertaining petitions or complaints.

Advertisement

Chidambaram took to X on Sunday to slam the Election Commission, saying, “The ECI is not a Court and cannot behave like a Court in entertaining petitions/complaints. ECI is an administrative body with responsibility for holding free and fair elections.”

Also Read | There will be more reforms in the coming days: Chidambaram

Referring to Rule 20(3)(b), the former Union Home Minister clarified its limited scope, saying, "Rule 20(3)(b) will apply only to the case of a specific decision made by the ERO accepting or rejecting a 'claim' to be included in the electoral rolls. The Rule has no application in the case of alleged massive manipulation in the electoral roll of an entire Assembly constituency."

Citing a report by The Hindu newspaper, the Congress leader alleged that complaints from Booth Level Agents in Bihar are not being accepted. "If this allegation is true, SIR and the refusal to entertain complaints will spell the death of democratic elections," Chidambaram warned.

Advertisement

Chidambaram also emphasised that the Election Commission has a responsibility beyond administrative procedures, stating, “ECI owes a duty to political parties as well as to the voters of this country.”

In related news, the Election Commission has once again reiterated its strict decision that Rahul Gandhi still has time to give a declaration on the first letter of the CEO of Karnataka and a reminder from the of CEO Haryana or apologise to the country.

Advertisement

The Karnataka CEO has asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit documents to inquire into his "vote theft" allegations against the ECI.

In a letter dated August 10, the Karnataka CEO stated that Rahul Gandhi has claimed to have documents presented during his August 7 press conference from the Election Commission of India records, alleging that a voter, Shakun Rani, voted twice based on data shown by a polling officer.

The polling body further stated that upon preliminary inquiry, Shakun Rani has denied voting twice. The CEO's office also found that the tick-marked document presented by Rahul Gandhi was not issued by the polling officer, raising questions about the authenticity of the claim.

The ECI is not a Court and cannot behave like a Court in entertaining petitions/complaints.

The Karnataka CEO requested Rahul Gandhi to provide the relevant documents that form the basis of his allegation so that a detailed investigation can be conducted by the Karnataka electoral authorities.

Advertisement