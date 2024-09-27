ED raids Telangana minister P Srinivasa Reddy’s premises in connection with ₹100 crore money laundering case

Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy is under scrutiny as the Enforcement Directorate conducts raids related to a money laundering case involving over 100 crore.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has raided multiple locations related to Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy amid a money laundering investigation involving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate has raided multiple locations related to Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy amid a money laundering investigation involving ₹100 crore.(X)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple locations linked to Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy and some others in a money laundering case. The Congress Minister faces accusations related to an alleged smuggling racket worth more than 100 crore, according to officials.

About five premises in the state, including Hyderabad, are being searched, PTI reported, citing officials' statement. The sources stated that 16 teams of ED are conducting raids in the Minister's residence and Raghav company MD and Directors' residences and offices located in Banjarahills, Hyderabad, according to Deccan Chronicle.

The money laundering case comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint against P Srinivasa Reddy's son, Harsha Reddy. 

The charges were levied after Harsha Reddy of the Raghav Group purportedly purchased seven watches worth 5 crore.

Also Read | Rahul Navin appointed as new director of Enforcement Directorate for two years

The payments for these are related to an alleged hawala and crypto currency racket worth 100 crore, PTI reported. An individual identified as A Naveen Kumar is under ED's scanner in connection with the case.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has previously come under ED scrutiny, with similar searches conducted at his residences in November 2023, shortly before the Telangana Assembly elections.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has been the Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations in the Telangana government since December 7, 2023.

This development comes two days after the Revenue Minister, in a post on X, said that 604 bicycles were distributed by PSR Trust to girls studying in Classes 8th to 10th on September 24. 

Also Read | ED files first chargesheet against Tejashwi Yadav in land for job scam case

On Tuesday, P Srinivasa Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms in Zilla Parishad High School, which encompasses measures for the three-phase power supply needed by the school.

ED's “fake” degrees Shimla case

In another latest development linked to the federal agency, the ED said it approached a court in Shimla on Thursday to declare the Australian-based wife and son of the promoter of a Himachal Pradesh private university as fugitive economic offenders in a case linked to the sale of “fake” degrees.

Also Read | ED conducts first ever raid in Union Territory of Ladakh in crypto case

The Enforcement Directorate filed an application under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) of 2018 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Shimla in relation to the case associated with the promoter of Solan-based Manav Bharti University.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsED raids Telangana minister P Srinivasa Reddy’s premises in connection with ₹100 crore money laundering case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.60
    02:00 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.1 (4.72%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.60
    02:00 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    1 (0.6%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.45
    02:00 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    24.35 (7.06%)

    Tata Power share price

    482.55
    02:00 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    6.65 (1.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    655.50
    01:49 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    43 (7.02%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    368.00
    01:49 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.9 (6.64%)

    Westlife Development share price

    931.45
    01:47 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    54.95 (6.27%)

    Praj Industries share price

    803.10
    01:49 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    43.4 (5.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.