Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch skips PAC meeting—performance review of market regulator postponed

A scheduled meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Thursday was deferred after with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief Madhabi Puri Buch, along with other officials, expressed their inability to attend, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The meeting was part of the influential Parliamentary panel’s performance review of regulatory bodies established by Acts of Parliament.

PAC chairperson and Opposition leader K. C. Venugopal told reporters that Buch had requested an exemption from attending, but the request was denied.

“Today morning, a communication was received from the Sebi chairperson and the other Sebi members that because of a personal exigency, she was not in a position to travel to Delhi,” Venugopal said, adding that the meeting was deferred considering the request from a woman.

Queries emailed to Sebi and the finance ministry seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The PAC reports to Parliament to ensure executive accountability. It reviews funds sanctioned by Parliament, scrutinizes the government’s annual finance accounts, and examines other relevant matters. Ministries and government bodies are required to act on PAC recommendations, which are later presented as 'action taken reports' to Parliament.

Thursday’s meeting had been scheduled to take oral evidence related to the performance of the market regulator, as per the Parliament’s records.