Padma Awards 2022: Complete list of recipients
President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Following is the list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees:
Padma Vibhushan (4)
Padma Bhushan (17)
Padma Shri (107)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
