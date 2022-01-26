Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Padma Awards 2022: Complete list of recipients

Padma Awards 2022: Complete list of recipients

Padma Awards 2022: The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards
5 min read . 08:03 AM IST PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Following is the list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees:

Padma Vibhushan (4)

  • SN Name Field State/Country 1 Ms. Prabha Atre Art Maharashtra 2 Shri Radheyshyam
  • Khemka (Posthumous) Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 3 General Bipin Rawat Civil Service Uttarakhand
  • (Posthumous) 4 Shri Kalyan Singh Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh (Posthumous)

  • Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal
  • Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi
  • Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana
  • Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland
  • Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms.Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh
  • Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka
  • Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi
  • Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu
  • Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha
  • Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal
  • Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand
  • Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh
  • Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra
  • Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab
  • Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha
  • Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu
  • Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim
  • Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland
  • Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar
  • Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra
  • Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana
  • Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam
  • Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala
  • Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu
  • Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports J&K
  • Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh
  • Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine United Kingdom
  • Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha
  • Dr. Lata Desai Medicine Gujarat
  • Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat
  • Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand
  • Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur
  • Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur
  • Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha
  • Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat
  • Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat
  • Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh
  • Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra
  • Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan
  • Shri Dhaneswar Engti Literature and Education Assam
  • Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana
  • Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh
  • Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand
  • Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar
  • Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha
  • Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh
  • Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan
  • Ms. Sosamma Type Others - Animal Husbandry Kerala
  • Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh
  • Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu
  • Ms. Tara Jauhar Literature and Education Delhi
  • Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand
  • Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka
  • Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Literature and Education Ireland
  • Shri P Narayana Kurup Literature and Education Kerala
  • Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan
  • Shri Moti Lal Madan Science and Engineering Haryana
  • Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh
  • Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh
  • Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana
  • Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi
  • Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry
  • Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu
  • Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Others - Grassroots Innovation Karnataka
  • Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Others - Agriculture Karnataka
  • Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh
  • Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu
  • Shri V L Nghaka Literature and Education Mizoram
  • Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra
  • Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh
  • Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand
  • Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala
  • Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Science and Engineering Maharashtra
  • Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh
  • Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana
  • Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh
  • Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat
  • Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana
  • Guru Tulku Rinpoche Others - Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh
  • Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa
  • Shri Vidyanand Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh
  • Shri Kali Pada Saren Literature and Education West Bengal
  • Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu
  • Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
  • Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi
  • Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan
  • Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education J&K
  • Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Literature and Education Russia
  • Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka
  • Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal
  • Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur
  • Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab
  • Shri Seth Pal Singh Others - Agriculture Uttar Pradesh
  • Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
  • Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab
  • Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra
  • Shri Sivananda Others - Yoga Uttar Pradesh
  • Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
  • Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh
  • Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Others - Spiritualism Goa
  • Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra
  • Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana
  • Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh
  • Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh
  • Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh
  • Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal
  • Vyas Science and Engineering Gujarat
  • Ms. Badaplin War Literature and Education Meghalaya

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

