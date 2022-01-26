Padma Awards 2022: Complete list of recipients

Listen to this article
President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Following is the list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees:
SN Name Field State/Country 1 Ms. Prabha Atre Art Maharashtra 2 Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 3 General Bipin Rawat Civil Service Uttarakhand (Posthumous) 4 Shri Kalyan Singh Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh (Posthumous)
Padma Bhushan (17)
Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal 9 Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry USA Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry USA Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri (107)
