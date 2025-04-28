Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and other luminaries honoured with India’s top civilian awards

The Padma Awards are among India's highest civilian honours, recognising outstanding contributions across fields like arts, literature, sports, social service, public affairs, and more. Presented by the President of India, the awards are conferred at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhavan, typically held in March or April each year.

For 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards. The awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Padma Awards recognise and celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals whose work has brought national and global recognition to India.

Padma Vibhushan: Dr. Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy – A renowned gastroenterologist from Telangana, Dr. Reddy is recognised for his pioneering contributions to the field of medical research and his significant work in treating gastrointestinal diseases. Dr. Lakshminarayana Subramaniam – A celebrated violinist from Karnataka, Lakshminarayana Subramaniam is honoured for his exceptional contribution to Indian classical music and international acclaim. Shri M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) – A highly respected Malayalam writer from Kerala, M. T. Vasudevan Nair is renowned for his literary works that have profoundly shaped Indian literature and culture. Shri Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) – The former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki, is posthumously honoured for his revolutionary work in the automotive industry, which helped transform the global car market. Padma Bhushan: Shri S. Ajith Kumar – A celebrated actor in the Tamil film industry, S. Ajith Kumar is honoured for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in the Tamil film industry, where he has been a major box-office draw. Shri. Pankaj Udhas – One of the most iconic ghazal singers in India, Pankaj Udhas is recognised for his influence on the music industry and his contribution to keeping the classical art form of ghazals alive. Shri A. Surya Prakash – Awarded the Padma Bhushan in the Literature and Education category, Surya Prakash is a distinguished journalist and academician, known for his pioneering contributions to journalism in Karnataka. Shri Anant Nag – A highly regarded figure in Art, Anant Nag has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional work in the Indian film industry, particularly in Kannada cinema. Shri Jose Chacko Periappuram – Awarded the Padma Bhushan in Medicine, Jose Chacko Periappuram is a leading expert in healthcare, renowned for his significant contributions to the medical field, particularly in Kerala. Other prominent awardees include Shri Bibek Debroy, Sadhvi Ritambhara, and Shobana Chandrakumar.

Padma Shri : The Padma Shri category includes 113 recipients who have made noteworthy contributions in their respective fields. Some of the prominent awardees from this category include:

Shri Arijit Singh – A playback singer from West Bengal, Arijit Singh is celebrated for his soulful voice and his immense contribution to the Bollywood music industry. Shri Harvinder Singh – A cricketer from Haryana, Harvinder Singh is honoured for his consistent contributions to Indian cricket, particularly in domestic cricket. Shri Ravichandran Ashwin – A leading cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin is celebrated for his achievements in international cricket, particularly as one of the finest spinners in the game's history. Shri Ricky Kej – An environmental music composer, Ricky Kej is recognised for using music to promote environmental awareness and for successfully garnering international attention for his efforts. Shri Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla – A prominent Gujarati poet, author, and media personality- has been honoured with the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to Gujarati literature and education. Shri Syed Ainul Hasan – A distinguished scholar and the current Vice Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad. With over three decades of experience in teaching and research, he has contributed significantly to Indo-Iran and Indo-Afghan relations. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid – A Vedic scholar, awarded for his exceptional work in the preservation and promotion of ancient Vedic texts. Other prominent awardees include Smt. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, Smt. K Omanakutty Amma, Shri Mahabir Nayak, Smt. Nirmala Devi, Shri Pawan Goenka, among many others.

This year's Padma Awards reflect India’s rich cultural and professional diversity, honouring those who have made remarkable contributions across all walks of life. The recipients, from artists and athletes to scholars and politicians, represent the best of India’s talent and dedication.

These individuals not only contribute to our national progress but also inspire future generations to follow in their footsteps.