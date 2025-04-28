Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and other luminaries honoured with India’s top civilian awards

The Padma Awards are among India's highest civilian honours, recognising outstanding contributions across fields like arts, literature, sports, social service, public affairs, and more. Presented by the President of India , the awards are conferred at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhavan, typically held in March or April each year.

For 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards. The awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Padma Awards recognise and celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals whose work has brought national and global recognition to India.