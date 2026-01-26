Padma awards list is a sneak-peek into modern India’s journey: Here’s what data shows.
Businesspersons featured sparingly in the 2026 Padma Awards, with just four names, while science, engineering and medicine made a comeback. A historical analysis shows the changing priorities of independent India through the decades.
The annual Padma awards list offers a useful peek into India’s evolution from a newly independent nation in the 1950s to a country that, in the 21st century, increasingly celebrates entrepreneurs alongside artistes and cultural icons. Over the decades, however, scientists and doctors who helped drive modern India’s innovation have steadily lost ground, with a shrinking presence among awardees. This year marks a notable reversal.