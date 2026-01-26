Historically, some of the most dominant states in the fields of politics, business and culture have had a lion’s share. Maharashtra has had 873 names on these lists so far, the highest of all: that’s a 16% share. Delhi closely follows with 847 awards (15%). But both these states are no longer as dominant: they have only had a combined 13% share in the 2020s (down from 30% in the 2010s), as states such as Gujarat, Odisha, and Bihar have gained visibility at the highest level.