In charts: India Inc. regains presence in Padma honours list
Summary
- For the first time in 12 years, the business world has more names in the Padma awards list than social work.
Ten persons from the world of business were named for India’s top civilian honours ahead of Republic Day, going past more common fields such as public affairs and social work for the first time in three and 12 years, respectively. Last year, ‘trade and industry’ was the least-represented major field, with just three names.