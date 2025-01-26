In charts: India Inc. regains presence in Padma honours list

Six of the seven recipients of the second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, this year were Indians, one each from Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Kerala, Telangana and Chandigarh. Historically, Maharashtra has taken the centre stage with 858 winners (or 17% of total) across the four top honours, closely followed by the national capital, Delhi (843). The next state on the list is Tamil Nadu with 462 honours.