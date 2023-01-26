Padma awards 2023 unsung heroes: From ‘India’s gift to world’ to ‘Hero of Heraka’2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:16 PM IST
- Snake catchers from Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan of Irula Tribe in Tamil Nadu and 98-year-old self-sustained small organic farmer from Sikkim Tula Ram Upreti have been given the Padma awards
India has awarded the Padma awards 2023 to 26 unsung heroes. Among the unsung heroes who have been honoured with the Padwa awards include ‘India’s gift to the world’ Dilip Mahalanabis, ‘Jarawa ke Jeevandata’ Ratan Chandra Kar, ‘Siddi Ni Shakti’ Hirabai Lobi, ‘Dawar ki Dawa’ Munishwar Chander Dawar, ‘Hero of Heraka’ Ramkuiwangbe Newme, and ‘Kannur ke Gandhi’ VP Appukuttan Poduval.
