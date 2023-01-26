India has awarded the Padma awards 2023 to 26 unsung heroes. Among the unsung heroes who have been honoured with the Padwa awards include ‘India’s gift to the world’ Dilip Mahalanabis, ‘Jarawa ke Jeevandata’ Ratan Chandra Kar, ‘Siddi Ni Shakti’ Hirabai Lobi, ‘Dawar ki Dawa’ Munishwar Chander Dawar, ‘Hero of Heraka’ Ramkuiwangbe Newme, and ‘Kannur ke Gandhi’ VP Appukuttan Poduval.

Medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis returned from the United States to serve in the 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps. By promoting the worldwide use of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), Dilip Mahalanabis saved over five crore lives globally. Mahalanabis (87) from West Bengal will be posthumously given this year's Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.

Ratan Chandra Kar, a retired government doctor from Andaman, has been awarded the Padma Shri. He worked with the Jarawa tribe in the Nicobar islands. He is said to have treated Jarawas during the Measles Epidemic of 1999 and brought them back from the verge of extinction. Siddi tribal social worker from Gujarat Hirabai Lobi, war veteran Munishwar Chander Dawar who has been treating priviledged people in Madhya Pradesh were selected for Padma Shri.

Munishwar Chander Dawar “selflessly treated the poor and weaker section of the society at an affordable cost of ₹20, up from ₹2 in 2010s".

Social worker from Nagaland, Ramkuiwangbe Newme, who protected and promoted Heraka indigenous culture through awareness camps and programmes, and established 10 primary schools and encouraged education for women was also awarded the Padma Shri.

‘Kannur ke Gandhi’ VP Appukuttan Poduval from Kerala who actively participated in the Quit India Movement has been honoured with the award. He worked “tirelessly and selflessly to uplift the lives of the weaker sections of the society for the past 8 decades."

Snake catchers from Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan of Irula Tribe in Tamil Nadu and 98-year-old self-sustained small organic farmer from Sikkim Tula Ram Upreti have been given the Padma awards. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar, who is credited to have provided free education to more than 3,500 children from economically weaker sections, was awarded Padma Shri.

Among other recipients are 98-year-old self-sustained small farmer, Tula Ram Upreti, organic farmer from Mandi Nekram Sharma, Tribal Ho language scholar Janum Singh Soy, Toto (Dengka) language preserver Dhaniram Toto, 80-year-old Linguistics Professor B Ramakrishna Reddy, Gond tribal wood carver from Kanker Ajay Kumar Mandavi, Ummathat folk dancer Rani Machaiah, Mizo folk singer KC Runremsangi, tribal duitara instrument maker Risingbor Kurkalang, 102-year-old Sarinda player from Jalpaiguri Mangala Kanti Roy, Naga musician Moa Subong, Thamate exponent from Chikkaballapur Munivenkatappa Chhattisgarhi natya nacha artist Domar Singh Kunvar, Zadipatti rangbhumi artist from Gadchiroli Parshuram Komaji Khune, 8th generation santoor craftsman from a family known for making the finest santoors in Kashmir for the last 200 years Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, 7th generation kalamkari artist from the Chunara community Bhanubhai Chitara, pithora artist from Chhota Udepur Paresh Rathwa and bawan buti handloom weaver from Nalanda Kapil Dev Prasad.

