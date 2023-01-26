Ratan Chandra Kar, a retired government doctor from Andaman, has been awarded the Padma Shri. He worked with the Jarawa tribe in the Nicobar islands. He is said to have treated Jarawas during the Measles Epidemic of 1999 and brought them back from the verge of extinction. Siddi tribal social worker from Gujarat Hirabai Lobi, war veteran Munishwar Chander Dawar who has been treating priviledged people in Madhya Pradesh were selected for Padma Shri.

