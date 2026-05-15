Who is Padma Jaiswal, IAS officer in spotlight over Arunachal graft case?

Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre has been removed from service on charges of corruption, a report in Indian Express said.
Jaiswal was posted as Special Secretary in the Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government and has been removed after a long-drawn disciplinary process. Her removal has been reported by Indian Express and other media houses. Mint has not seen an official order announcing her removal.
Jaiswal's removal order was issued a few days ago with final approval from the President of India on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) headed by the Prime Minister, the Indian express report said.
The action against Jaiswal is regarding allegations dating back to 2007-08 when she was posted as Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.
In February 2008, a complaint filed by local residents in West Kameng accusing her of misappropriation of government revenue and misuse of official position.
Jaiswal was briefly suspended in 2008 but reinstated later pending inquiry which concluded recently.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is learnt to have initiated action under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had earlier quashed it on jurisdiction grounds. The Union government challenged the CAT order before the Delhi High Court, which on April 1 this year ruled in favour of the Centre.
After the High Court verdict, the MHA completed the process and recommended the major penalty of removal.
Born on October 6, 1975, Padma Jaiswal is a 2003 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre. She holds a BCom in Accountancy, an MCom in Management, and a CS in Company Management.
Padma Jaiswal served as the Special Secretary at Delhi in the Administrative Reforms Department since 16 February, 2026. Throughout her two-decade long career, she Padma Jaiswal held various positions including Secretary, Secretary to Government, Director, Deputy Commissioner, Joint Secretary, and Registrar.
The removal from service ends her current IAS tenure but does not automatically bar future government employment.