Pahalgam attack aimed to halt India's growth, says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Seoul, slams Pak for terrorism

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and member of an all-party delegation, Abhishek Banerjee, strongly criticised Pakistan's role in terrorism at a meeting with think tanks in Seoul, South Korea.

He compared the economies of both countries and asserted that the terror attack was aimed at hampering India's growth.

“We have been saying how Pakistan has been harbouring terrorists on their land. ..If you look at the trajectory of economies of India and Pakistan, there is a difference between hell and heaven...The attack in Pahalgam is a testament to the fact that they don't want the Indian economy to prosper,” ANI quoted Banerjee.

On support for Pakistan Additionally, he emphasised that any support to the neighbouring country equates to endorsing terrorism.

“We want to tell the world that any support to Pakistan is a support to a terror organisation....The 22nd April Pahalgam terror attack is no more a matter of India's national security; it has turned out to be a global imperative now,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

India's military action He also reflected on Operation Sindoor, a joint military action by the Indian Armed Forces that launched military strikes in nine locations of Pakistan and PoK, targeting terror infrastructure in the region.

“After the 22nd April terror attack, we waited patiently for justice for 14 days, and then we carried out the air strikes. The air strikes were so precise that we ended up destroying terrorist infrastructure at nine places without endangering any civilian life,” Banerjee stated.

Abhishek Banerjee, part of a multi-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, emphasised India's resolve to combat cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack.

All party delegation in Seoul On Monday, Sanjay Kumar Jha led the all-party delegation met Yun Ho-Jung, the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairperson in the Korean National Assembly. The delegation also met the Ambassador of India to South Korea, Amit Kumar, at the Indian Embassy in Seoul on Sunday.

The Sanjay Jha led delegation aims to inform international partners including leaders of Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore about India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.