Pahalgam attack blow to entire humanity; supporting terror, terrorists shouldn't be acceptable: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

PM Modi at BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, was a blow, not only to India but to humanity.
At the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi called for sanctions against terrorists and said that giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable.
“There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. For personal or political gain, giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable,” he said.
“Victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be weighed on the same scale. There should be no difference between words and actions regarding terrorism,” he added.
