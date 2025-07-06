Pahalgam attack blow to entire humanity; supporting terror, terrorists shouldn't be acceptable: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

PM Modi at BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, was a blow, not only to India but to humanity.

At the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi called for sanctions against terrorists and said that giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable.

“There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. For personal or political gain, giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable,” he said.

“Victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be weighed on the same scale. There should be no difference between words and actions regarding terrorism,” he added.

What PM Modi said at the BRICS summit: PM Modi also said that the Global South has often been a victim of “double standards” and nations that make major contributions to the world economy are deprived of a seat at the decision-making table.

“Countries that have a major contribution to today's global economy have not been given a seat at the decision-making table. This is not just a question of representation, but also of credibility and effectiveness.”

PM Modi said the world today needs a new multipolar and inclusive order, and this has to begin with comprehensive reforms in global institutions. “Reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible. There should be changes in governance structures, voting rights and leadership positions.”

“At the Session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ during the BRICS Summit, reiterated India’s commitment to the values of peace and brotherhood. After all, world peace and security are the foundations of our shared interests and future,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

“Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity.”

“For global peace and prosperity, BRICS nations must adopt a clear and unified stance on overcoming terrorism. On a subject like terrorism, there is no room for double standards! If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price for it.”

“There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale. Any silent support or approval to terrorism for personal or political interests must be unacceptable.”

Also Read | Sitharaman holds talks with Russian, Brazilian and Chinese counterparts at BRICS meet in Rio