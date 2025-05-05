Pahalgam attack: Navy officer’s wife faces online hate; NCW says ‘targeting a woman for her opinion unacceptable’

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly disapproved of how Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, has been treated on social media. Himanshi Narwal has faced massive flak from social media users after she urged people not to spread hatred in the name of religion or be hostile towards Muslims or Kashmiris.

The women's panel asserted that "trolling a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form."

"Many citizens were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Along with other people, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was asked about his religion and then shot dead. The whole country is hurt and enraged by this attack. After Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's death, the way his wife, Himanshi Narwal, is being targeted on social media for a remark is extremely condemnable and unfortunate," the NCW wrote on X.



"Any agreement or disagreement must always be expressed decently and within constitutional boundaries. The National Commission for Women is committed to protecting every woman's respect and dignity," the panel added.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stated in a post on X that while some individuals may disagree with Himanshi's comments, subjecting her to trolling or making personal attacks over her opinions is unacceptable.

The couple had tied the knot just days before the terror attack and were in Kashmir for their honeymoon when armed terrorists shot and killed the 26-year-old Navy officer, along with 25 others. Heart-wrenching images of Himanshi sitting beside her husband’s body, her wedding chooda still adorning her wrists, moved the entire nation.



In her first public remarks since the attack, Himanshi appealed to the nation not to be hostile towards Muslims or Kashmiris. "I want the entire country to pray for him (Vinay), that wherever he is, he has found peace. That is all I ask," she said.

"There is something else I wish to say. I see hatred growing, directed at Muslims and Kashmiris. We do not want this. We only wish for peace—nothing else," Himanshi said.

She also demanded that those behind the attack be brought to justice.