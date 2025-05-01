Live Updates

Pahalgam Attack News LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking judicial probe into terror attack

The Supreme Court will hear a PIL on May 1, 2025, regarding the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, seeking the constitution of a judicial commission and government action to protect tourists in Kashmir.

Updated1 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Pahalgam Attack News LIVE: The attack claimed 26 lives.
Pahalgam Attack News LIVE: The attack claimed 26 lives.(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court will hear a plea over the Pahalgam terror attack today, May 1, 2025, seeking to constitute a judicial commission. The plea also asks for directions to the Union government and the government of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to protect other tourists in Kashmir, reported ANI. Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Kashmir, along with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar, filed the plea.

Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot people in Kashmir's Pahalgam, claiming 26 lives. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’. The 26 deceased included two foreigners, a businessman from Karnataka.

01 May 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack News LIVE: When was the attack carried out?

The Pahalgam terror attack was carried out in the Baisaran meadow on April 22, the day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and PM Narendra Modi was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

01 May 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack News LIVE: SC to hear plea today

The Supreme Court is expected to hear a plea on Thursday, May 1, 2025, regarding the constitution of the judicial commission over the Pahalgam terror attack.

