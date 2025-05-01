Pahalgam Attack News LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking judicial probe into terror attack

The Supreme Court will hear a plea over the Pahalgam terror attack today, May 1, 2025, seeking to constitute a judicial commission. The plea also asks for directions to the Union government and the government of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to protect other tourists in Kashmir, reported ANI. Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Kashmir, along with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar, filed the plea.

Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot people in Kashmir's Pahalgam, claiming 26 lives. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’. The 26 deceased included two foreigners, a businessman from Karnataka.

Stay tuned for all LIVE updates on Pahalgam Terror Attack News.