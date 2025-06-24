Pahalgam attack update: NIA flags 'speculative, misleading' reports on sketches of terrorists— ‘Identities will be…’

Pahalgam terror attack update: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently flagged speculative media coverage in connection with sketches and identities of the terrorists involved in the deadly terror attack at Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. It provided an update regarding the identities of the terrorists and said that terrorists' identities will be made public soon.

NIA press release dated June 23 states, “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken note of media coverage. It is seen that some media coverage is speculative and therefore of misleading nature. Such reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media platforms are regarding the sketches and identities of the terrorists involved in the terror attack at Pahalgam.”

Pahalgam terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba The NIA previously arrested two accused who are in police custody for 5 days. These two individuals from Pahalgam are accused of harbouring terrorists involved in a Pahalgam attack. The suspects were produced before Jammu Special Court on June 23.

The two men arrested were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park. They have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals associated with the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The statement added, “Two accused persons have been arrested in connection with the attack. During their interrogation, they have disclosed details about the identities of the three armed terrorists involved.”

NIA probe revealed that the two suspects knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the terror attack. They are accused of providing food, shelter and logistical support.

