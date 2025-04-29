News
India to fast-track hydropower plans on Pakistan-bound rivers after treaty suspension
Vijay C. Roy , Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 29 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThe Indus Water Treaty, which was signed in 1960 through the mediation of the World Bank for sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan, was suspended by India following the killing of 26 people by terrorists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22 April.
New Delhi: India plans to speed up hydropower projects on rivers flowing into Pakistan after it suspended the Indus Water Treaty last week, two people aware of the matter said. The Centre is also exploring the possibility of building new projects on the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers, and their tributaries.
