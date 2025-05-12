India says terror tactics shifted in last few years, ‘civilians being targeted’: ‘Pahalgam tak paap…’

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai stated at a special media briefing on Monday afternoon that the nature of terrorist activities has changed in recent years, with a disturbing shift towards targeting civilians.

Citing the recent Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians—mostly tourists—lost their lives, he remarked, “Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha [When it reached Pahalgam, the cup of sins had already overflowed]"

Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai said the terrorists have increasingly begun targeting innocent civilians, citing recent attacks such as the 2024 attack on pilgrims en route to the Shivkhori temple in Jammu in 2024. He said Pahalgam terror attack was recent example of alarming shift in terrorist tactics.

India also reiterated the Indian military forces, during Operation Sindoor, only targeted the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on May 7, and Pakistan is itself responsible for the losses it incurred.

“India's fight was only with the terrorists and not Pakistan's military. Unfortunately, Pakistan's military chose to side with terrorists…They are themselves responsible for their losses. Since we attacked them across the border, we had expected attacks on is. We kept our air defence ready,” Air Marshal AK Bharti said.

Air Marshal Bharti also revealed that a Chinese-origin PL-15 missile, which missed its target, was intercepted, with its debris recovered by Indian forces. Additionally, a long-range rocket, loitering munitions, and other unmanned aerial systems (UAS) deployed by Pakistan were successfully brought down.

Director General Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod was also present at the briefing.