Pahalgam Terror Attack: Anantnag police set up help desk, WhatsApp number for tourists

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Anantnag police in Jammu and Kashmir has set up a help desk and WhatsApp number after terrorists struck a prime tourist location on Tuesday, killing several people and injuring at least 20.

“24/7 Emergency Help Desk for Tourists –Police Control Room Anantnag. A dedicated help desk has been established at the Police Control Room Anantnag to assist tourists requiring assistance or information,” said Anantnag police in a post on X.

Contact Details: 9596777669 | 01932225870 | WhatsApp 9419051940

The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India, took place around 3 pm. In 2019, 47 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah headed for Jammu and Kashmir soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and asked him to visit the Union Territory.

The home minister in a post on 'X said he has briefed the prime minister about the incident and held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing.

In Srinagar, Shah will hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.

The death toll could be more than 20, reported PTI quoting a high ranking official without getting into details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Businessman among those killed A businessman from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, his family said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled Manjunath Rao's demise.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, “I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials.”