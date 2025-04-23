Pahalgam terror attack: FM Nirmala Sitharaman cuts short her US, Peru visit- ‘to be with our people in difficult time’

Pahalgam terror attack: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to cut short her official visit to US and Peru, in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam,

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, including two foreigners, were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past.

The Ministry of Finance announced that Sitharaman will take the earliest flight available to return to India.

The five-day trip to US "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the USA-Peru. She is taking the earliest available flight back to India to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time," the Ministry of Finance posted on X.

Sitharaman was on a five-day official visit to the United States, which began on April 20. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Consul General Srikar Reddy Koppula, along with Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, received her at the San Francisco International Airport.

From April 22 to 25, Sitharaman was scheduled to participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, DC. She was also scheduled to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, the Development Committee Plenary, the IMF/World Bank Group's International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

On the sidelines, she was scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and others, as well as top officials from international financial institutions.

Following her engagements in the US, Sitharaman was scheduled to travel to Peru for her maiden visit from April 26 to 30. However, she cut short her visit due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Earlier, Sitharaman condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Heart breaking news from Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. No words to express grief. I condemn the terrorist act. Condolences to all affected families and friends of the deceased. Sincere prayers for the injured to recover fast. Reiterate the words of PM @narendramodi Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," Sitharaman posted on X.

PM Modi also cuts short his Saudi visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia in view of the brutal terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Modi, held bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. However, in view of the terrorist attack in Kashmir, PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit, said government source.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack. Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting.

Shah said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

The incident, which targeted tourists in Pahalgam, sparked widespread outrage across the country, with several political leaders condemning the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

