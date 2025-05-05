Govt to ban social media influencers for anti-national content, flags accounts inciting violence post-Pahalgam attack

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has expressed serious concerns regarding the role of certain social media influencers and platforms in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. The committee noted that some of these entities appear to be acting against the interests of the country, potentially inciting violence through their content.

In light of these observations, the committee has called upon the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to take prompt and effective action.

Specifically, it has requested details of the measures being contemplated to ban such platforms and accounts under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The committee has set a deadline of 8 May 2025 for the ministries to submit a comprehensive report outlining the steps taken or proposed to curb the spread of harmful content. This move underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that digital platforms do not become a conduit for incitement or activities detrimental to national security.

