Pahalgam horror: Just 15 minutes away from Baisaran, how salty rice saved a family of 11

A Kerala family of 11 had a narrow escape near Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22, after a delay caused by an overly salty meal kept them from reaching the tourist spot, which later became the target of a brutal terrorist attack.

According to a Times of India report, Alby George, his wife Lavanya, their children, and extended family members arrived in Kashmir on April 18. After visiting Gulmarg and Sonmarg, they headed to Baisaran in Pahalgam on April 22. Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates

Speaking with TOI, Lavanya said that they had skipped lunch for past two days so her husband, Alby George, insisted on having a meal at a roadside eatery before moving on to Baisaran meadow.

“We stopped at a roadside eatery and ordered fried rice. Unfortunately, the dish arrived excessively salty, making it nearly inedible. A disagreement arose, but the owner eventually agreed to remake the order, delaying us by approximately an hour,” Lavanya was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

As they moved closer to the meadow, they saw all taxis and other tourists rushing down the meadow. “A Gujarati family in a car warned us not to go further, explaining there had been a clash between central security forces and tourists,” she said.

They left the area and came down to rest near a lake before realising that they had narrowly escaped a terror attack.

