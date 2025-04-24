Pahalgam Terror Attack News LIVE: Rajnath Singh to chair all party meet today at 6 pm

Pahalgam Terror Attack News LIVE: A group of tourists was targeted in a terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 26 casualties. The incident occurred in a popular tourist region, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and intensified security measures in the area. Livemint is reporting LIVE on Pahalgam terror attack developments, stay with us.

In counter-measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, India took a slew of measures including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing down the Attari border. Pakistani nationals will also not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.

India has also summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over the formal Persona Non Grata note for its military diplomats.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has also suspended ‘Government of Pakistan’ handle on X in India.

As the attack was reported and death toll rose, PM Modi cut short his foreign trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi. In a statement, PM Modi warned those responsible for Pahalgam terror attack, saying they will be brought to justice and “not spared”. Home Minister Amit Shah, too, rushed to the terror attack site and met families of the victims.

Stay tuned for all LIVE updates on Pahalgam Terror Attack News.