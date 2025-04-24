Pahalgam Terror Attack News LIVE: Rajnath Singh to chair all party meet today at 6 pm

Pahalgam Terror Attack News LIVE: A group of tourists was targeted in a terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 26 casualties. The incident occurred in a popular tourist region, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and intensified security measures in the area. Livemint is reporting LIVE on Pahalgam terror attack developments, stay with us.
In counter-measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, India took a slew of measures including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing down the Attari border. Pakistani nationals will also not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.
India has also summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over the formal Persona Non Grata note for its military diplomats.
Meanwhile, New Delhi has also suspended ‘Government of Pakistan’ handle on X in India.
As the attack was reported and death toll rose, PM Modi cut short his foreign trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi. In a statement, PM Modi warned those responsible for Pahalgam terror attack, saying they will be brought to justice and “not spared”. Home Minister Amit Shah, too, rushed to the terror attack site and met families of the victims.
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil is set to meet ministry officials today, a day after the Centre announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as part of a series of measures against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Ani quoted sources as saying.
As India intensifies multiple security initiatives in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, an encounter broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Udhampur of J&K. The encounter started in Dudu Basantgarh area. A personnel has reportedly died in the Udhampur encounter.
The Central government has called for an all-party meeting today at 6 pm in Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorists shot dead at least 26 tourists who had arrived at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam of Jammu of Kashmir (J&K) on holiday. Many were injured in the shootout in Pahalgam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair the meeting.
According to the News18 reports, Tiruchi N Siva from DMK, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde and either AD Singh or Manoj Jha from RJD are likely to attend the all-party meeting.
Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) will not be able to attend the meeting in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhubani in Bihar.
