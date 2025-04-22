Pahalgam Terror Attack: Modi dials Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah calls attackers ‘animals’ – What we know? 5 points

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran. Without divulging the death toll, the J&K CM said that he was ‘shocked beyond belief’, adding, “The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt.” Assailants indiscriminately fired at tourists visiting Baisaran valley in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack claimed five lives and left 20 others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Jeddah, has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi has asked Amit Shah to visit the site.

Amit Shah will leave for Srinagar shortly, the Union Home Minister informed. He will be holding an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.

“I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately. #Pahalgam,” CM Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack and said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations.”