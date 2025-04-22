Pahalgam Terror Attack: Modi dials Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah calls attackers ‘animals’ – What we know? 5 points

“I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately. #Pahalgam,” CM Omar Abdullah wrote on X.