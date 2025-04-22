Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi slams ‘evil agenda’, vows terrorists ‘will not be spared’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those behind the ‘heinous act’ of terrorism that killed multiple tourists in Pahalgam's Baisran will be brought to justice. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to post condolences for the ones who lost their lives. At least 5 tourists were killed and 20 other injured after 4 gunmen open fired on the tourists at Baisaran valley.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on a state visit, talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the Pahalgam terror attack. The Union Home Minister is scheduled to leave for Srinagar at 7pm today to conduct an urgent security review meeting.

According to reports, the terror attack left several dead and over 20 tourists injured.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that Kanandigas were among the tourists who were killed by the LeT offshoot terror organisation's terrorists at Pahalgam's Baisaran.

Shivamogga businessman killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the family members confirmed. CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting after receiving information about the killing of a Karnataka businessman in Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack coincided with the visit to India of US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a largely personal four-day visit.

The meadow in Pahalgam is a top sightseeing destination, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and dotted with pine forests. It is visited by hundreds of tourists every day.