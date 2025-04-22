Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi slams ‘evil agenda’, vows terrorists ‘will not be spared’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those behind the ‘heinous act’ of terrorism that killed multiple tourists in Pahalgam's Baisran will be brought to justice. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to post condolences for the ones who lost their lives. At least 5 tourists were killed and 20 other injured after 4 gunmen open fired on the tourists at Baisaran valley.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.” PM Modi wrote on X.