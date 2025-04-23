Pahalgam terror attack: Five tourists from Maharashtra, including railway employee from Parel workshop killed

Pahalgam Terror Attack: At least 26 people were killed Tuesday in Baisaran of Kashmir's Pahalgam when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the insurgency-hit region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2019 Pulwama strike.

A total of 5 people from Maharashtra lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to an official statement, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a phone conversation with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu regarding arrangements to bring them back to the state.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Today LIVE: Kashmir Bandh declared for April 23

During the conversation, Eknath Shinde requested Naidu to arrange a special flight to bring back the tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accepting the request, Naidu assured that once a list of the stranded tourists is provided, arrangements will be made to bring them to Mumbai via a special flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" in the summer retreat of Pahalgam, pledging the attackers "will be brought to justice".

The terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.

The terror attack came at a time when US Vice President J D Vance was on a four-day visit to India along with his family.

Also Read | IB officer among 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Parel Workshop Railway Employee dies Senior Section Engineer Atul Mone of Central Railway’s Parel Workshop was among the casualties in the Pahalgam terror attack, the Central Railway confirmed. Mone was killed during the assault on tourists in the Baisaran meadow area of Pahalgam.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: Modi cuts short his visit to Saudi Arabia

Pune resident suffers bullet injury Santosh Jagdale of Pune was shot during the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and is currently undergoing treatment. His wife was also reportedly injured in the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Jagdale’s family in Pune over the phone, assuring them of all possible assistance from the state government. Senior officials, including Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, have reviewed the situation following the attack.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Nagpur Family Escapes Luckily A family from Nagpur was present in Pahalgam, Kashmir, at the time of the terrorist attack. Upon hearing gunfire, they attempted to escape by jumping from a hillside, during which Simran Rupchandani sustained a fractured leg. Tilak and Garv Rupchandani, who were with her, escaped unharmed.