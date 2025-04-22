Pahalgam Terror Attack today LIVE: Navy, IB officers among 26 killed in Baisaran, Joint Search Operation launched

Pahalgam Terror Attack Today LIVE Updates: At least twenty six people have died after terrorists indiscriminately fired at tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack took place in Baisaran, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’.
The dead included two foreigners, one businessman from Karanataka, and two locals.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to an image being circulated on social media.
The Pahalgam terror attack, being dubbed as the deadliest attack in the valley since 2019 Pulwama strike, comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India and just as the tourist and trekking season is picking up momentum.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: According to a news rpeort by The Print, apart from a Navy official, an Intelligence Bureau official was also killed by terrorists in Pahalgam's Baisaran on Tuesday.
The report adds citing surces, Manish Ranjan, a section officer-rank official of India’s internal intelligence agency posted in Hyderabad, was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Ranjan, who was on holiday in Pahalgam with his wife and two children, was reportedly shot in the head, while his family survived the assault.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi expressing condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
“This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.” President Putin wrote.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: According to the wife of the slain Karnataka businessman, the terrorists refused to kill her and sent a chilling message for PM Modi.
Pallavi recounted the chilling moments of the attack. “Three of us – me, my husband and our son – had gone to Kashmir. It happened around 1.30 pm, I think. We were at Pahalgam. He died on the spot, in front of my eyes,” she said
According to her, the attackers seemed to be targeting Hindus. “Three to four people attacked us. I told them – kill me too, you’ve already killed my husband. One of them said, ‘I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi’.”
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: An Indian Navy Officer was among 26 people killed in the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
The officer has been identified as Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (26). He got married on April 16 and was on leave.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Chinar corps of the Indian Army informed that joint search operation has been launched.
“A Joint Search Operation has been launched by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice.”, Chinar Corps posted.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: The Pahalgam terrorist attack is one of the most lethal attacks in Kashmir's history. The key reasons include the presence of US Vice President JD Vance in Rajasthan, the fact that PM Modi is not in India right now. PM Modi is in Saudi Arabia for a two-day state visit.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran and posted, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families. 🙏”
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: One 26 year old HR professional from Pune, who was holidaying in Kashmir with her family, said that she is not aware of her father an uncle are alive or among those dead.
The HR professional told PTI, that the family was cowering in fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale, 54, to come out and recite an Islamic verse. When he couldn't, they shot him thrice: once in the head, then behind the ear and then his back.
"They then asked my father to recite an Islamic verse (probably the Kalma). When he failed to do so, they pumped three bullets into him, one on the head, one behind the ear and another in the back," she said.
"My uncle was next to me. The terrorists fired four to five bullets into him. They shot several other males who were at the spot. There was nobody to help. No police or army, who reached 20 minutes later. Even the locals there were reciting the Islamic verse.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to X and posted, “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate”.
The Munnabhai hitmaker urged PM Modi and Amit Shah to ‘give them what they deserve.’
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: A businessperson from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, his family said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled Manjunath Rao’s demise and held a meeting with officials over the incident.
A team of officials from Karnataka has left for Kashmir, an official statement said.
Militants opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Timeline of major terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir since 2000.
March 21, 2000
Militants targeted the minority Sikh community in Chattisinghpora village in Anantnag district on the night of March 21, killing 36 people.
August 2000
Thirty-two people, including two dozen Amarnath pilgrims, were killed in a terror attack at the Nunwan base camp.
July 2001
Amarnath yatris were again targeted, this time at the Sheshnag base camp in Anantnag, killing 13.
October 1, 2001
Jammu & Kashmir State Legislature Complex in Srinagar was struck by a suicide (fidayeen) terrorist attack, killing 36 people.
2002
Terror struck at Chandanwari base camp, and 11 Amarnath yatris were killed.
November 23, 2002
Nineteen people, including nine security force personnel, three women and two children, lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Lower Munda in South Kashmir on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
March 23, 2003
Terrorists killed at least 24 Kashmiri Pandits, including 11 women and two children, at Nandimarg village in Pulwama district.
June 13, 2005
Thirteen civilians, including two school children, and three CRPF officers were killed, and over 100 people sustained injuries when an explosives-laden car blew up at a crowded marketplace in front of a government school in Pulwama.
June 12, 2006
Nine Nepali and Bihari labourers were killed in Kulgam.
July 10, 2017
Attack on Amarnath Yatra bus in Kulgam, 8 killed.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: PM Modi "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.
"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.
"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," he added.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Anantnag police has set up a help desk and WhatsApp number for tourists after a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Contact Details
— 9596777669
— 01932225870
— WhatsApp: 9419051940
Contact numbers shared by Information & PR, &K
— 01932222337
— 7780885759
— 9697982527
— 6006365245
Emergency Control Room – Srinagar
— 0194-2457543
— 0194-2483651
Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar
— 7006058623
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Officials said it was possible the terror group could have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir.
Pahalgam Attack Today LIVE: Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world.
Pahalgam Attack LIVE: Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.
The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, PTI reported.