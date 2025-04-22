Pahalgam Terror Attack today LIVE: Navy, IB officers among 26 killed in Baisaran, Joint Search Operation launched

Pahalgam Terror Attack Today LIVE Updates: At least twenty six people have died after terrorists indiscriminately fired at tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack took place in Baisaran, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’.

The dead included two foreigners, one businessman from Karanataka, and two locals.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to an image being circulated on social media.

The Pahalgam terror attack, being dubbed as the deadliest attack in the valley since 2019 Pulwama strike, comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India and just as the tourist and trekking season is picking up momentum.

