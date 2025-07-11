Pak actress Humaira Asghar died 9 months ago — Last call, stale food, no power, dry taps reveal chilling details

Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali, who is in the spotlight after her body was found on Wednesday, reportedly died nine months ago. “Highly decomposed” corpse, last call record, stale food, dry taps and no electricity supply in the Karachi apartment she resided in reveals chilling details, Arab News reported.

What phone record suggests? Humaira Asghar Ali's lifeless body was discovered on July 9 in a “very advanced stage of decomposition”, according to Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, who carried out the medical examination. Probe of her call records reveal that the phone was last used in October 2024.

Her last social media activity suggests that the 32-year-old model didn't use her account after September. Previously, a post-mortem report indicated that the corpse was at least a month old.

Notably, she was last seen by her neighbours between September and October last year.

No power supply Two officials familiar with the matter informed the news outlet that the electricity supply to her flat was disconnected in October 2024 over non-payment of bill. Humaira Asghar Ali's house neither had any power supply nor any candles.

While the taps ran dry pointing to no use for months, the officials added, “Humaira’s body is likely nine months old. She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024, probably due to non-payment of the bill."

Stale food The food in her house had expired months ago, another police official noted and said, “The jars had rusted, and food had expired six months ago.” Meanwhile, no one alerted the police about the foul smell emanating from the house and the body as it was the only occupied flat on the floor.

Previously, her father, a retired army doctor, Dr Asghar Ali, refused to claim the body and asserted that they had severed all ties with the actress over the past two years. The police are yet to ascertain the reason of her death while her brother Naveed Asghar claimed that she last visited their house 1.5 years ago and had distanced herself from the family.