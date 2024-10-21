Pak-based Lashkar offshoot TRF claims responsibility for Kashmir terror attack that killed 7, including a doctor

The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for an attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, killing a doctor and six migrant workers. The group targeted a construction site for a military tunnel project, warning against involvement in illegal activities.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Pak-based Lashkar offshoot TRF claims responsibility for terror attack in Kashmir that killed 7, including a doctor
Pak-based Lashkar offshoot TRF claims responsibility for terror attack in Kashmir that killed 7, including a doctor(PTI)

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, which killed a doctor and six migrant workers on Sunday.

TRF chief Sheikh Sajjad Gul is the mastermind of the attack and the group's local module, carried out the attack targeting Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris together, according to a TRF statement being circulated on social media said.

Also Read | Doctor, 5 labourers killed in terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal

"The attack targeted a construction site where a Billion Dollar tunnel project, primarily for military transportation is underway," the statement said.

A doctor and dix labourers were killed in a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday. The attack comes days after Jammu and Kashmir got a new government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. A day before, a labourer was killed in South Kashmir's Shopian district. 

In Sunday's attack, two labourers died on the spot as terrorists opened fire on the camp housing them, news agency PTI reported. Four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently.

“We have repeatedly warned both local and non-locals through verbal communication an dofficial statements, against involvement in illegal projects,” the TRF statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the "cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region". Abdullah won the recently-concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections from Ganderbal and Budgam.

TRF banned in 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned TRF, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba proscribed terror outfit and all its manifestations and front organisations in January 2023. The ministry has declared them as terrorist organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The MHA made the announcement through a notification, mentioning that "the activities of TRF are detrimental for the national security and sovereignty of India."

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

"Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families," she said in a post on X.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPak-based Lashkar offshoot TRF claims responsibility for Kashmir terror attack that killed 7, including a doctor

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.05
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.77%)

    Wipro share price

    558.50
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    9.8 (1.79%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.55
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,735.00
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    53.85 (3.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,725.00
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    37 (2.19%)

    JM Financial share price

    162.00
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    3.3 (2.08%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.65
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.28%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,860.05
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    2.85 (0.15%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,000.95
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -93.7 (-8.56%)

    Kotak Mahindra Bank share price

    1,764.45
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -105.35 (-5.63%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    347.85
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -17.5 (-4.79%)

    Mastek share price

    2,888.15
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -130.1 (-4.31%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,358.65
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    544.05 (7.98%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,822.95
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    420.1 (7.78%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,645.25
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    79.95 (5.11%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,743.90
    10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    212.6 (4.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.