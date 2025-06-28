Pakistan: 13 soldiers killed in a suicide attack in northwestern part

At least 13 soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in the northwest part of the country, an AFP report, quoting local government officials and police officials said on Saturday. The report also said that 29 people, including civilians, were injured in the attack.

"A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy. The blast killed 13 soldiers, injured 10 army personnel and 19 civilians," said a local government official in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.

"The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children," a police officer posted in the district told AFP.

According to the report, the condition of four injured soldiers is critical, an administrative official said.

The attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Pakistan Taliban, the report added.

5 children injured in mortar shell explosion At least fourteen people including five children were injured on Saturday as a mortar shell fired from an undisclosed location hit a house in northwest Pakistan near the Afghan border, according to sources.

The mortar shell exploded in the house in the Kachhi Kamar village of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kurram district, partially damaging it, news agency PTI reported.

Among the 14 people injured were five children between the ages of 5-11, sources said. Residents of the village rescued the injured from the damaged house and shifted them to a hospital for treatment.

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the report added.

Past attacks in Pakistan Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence in its regions bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, with Islamabad accusing its western neighbour of allowing its soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan – a claim the Taliban denies.

Around 290 people, mostly security officials, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to an AFP tally.

US Congressman Bill Huizenga warned on Friday that Afghanistan has again become a "safe haven for terrorist groups," posing a growing threat to South and Central Asia and beyond, Khaama Press reported.

Speaking at a hearing titled "Assessing the Terrorist Threat Landscape in South and Central Asia and Exploring Opportunities for Cooperation", Huizenga emphasised that the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan significantly shifted the regional security balance. He blamed the Biden administration's exit strategy for allowing terrorist networks to regroup under Taliban control, as reported by Khaama Press.

He specifically expressed concern over the growing activities of groups like ISIS-Khorasan and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Citing Pakistan's recent surge in violence, he noted a rise in deadly attacks, including the recent assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which he saw as evidence of ongoing insurgency in the region, according to reports in Khama Press.