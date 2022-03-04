OPEN APP
Home / News / Pakistan: 30 killed, over 50 injured in blast at Shia mosque in Peshawar
Pakistan blast: At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others injured in a bomb blast at a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in Pakistani, news agency PTI reported.

The blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn.

The condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical.

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said.

The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added. 

With inputs from PTI

 

 

 

 

