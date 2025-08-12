Asim Munir now threatens to target Mukesh Ambani's Jamnagar refinery in any future conflict with India

After threatening to target Indus River dam, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has now reportedly threatened to target Mukesh Ambani’s Jamnagar refinery in the event of any future conflict with India. The warning, seen as an escalation in rhetoric, comes amid already strained ties between India and Pakistan since Operation Sindoor was conducted to eliminate terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

In an event in Tampa of Florida in the United States, Asim Munir referred to a social media post with a Quranic verse and picture of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani to say that he authorised it during the conflict with India “to show them what we will do the next time,” Times of India has reported.

This marks the second time Asim Munir has issued a warning to India from US soil. Speaking in the US, Asim Munir said Islamabad will defend its water rights “at all costs” if India proceeds with dam construction on the Indus River. Also Read | ‘Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit…Pakistan has lost legitimacy as a state’: Ex-Pentagon official Michael Rubin

“We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it,” Asim Munir told members of the Pakistani-American community in Tampa, Florida, according to a report published Monday in The Dawn.

Asim Munir also said that the Indus River “is not the Indians' family property,” the Dawn reported, adding that Islamabad has “no shortage of resources to undo the Indian designs to stop the river.”

India reacts to Asim Munir's threats After the Pakistan Army chief issued nuclear threats against India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed Asim Munir, saying New Delhi would not give in to nuclear blackmail.

“Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security,” the MEA said.

