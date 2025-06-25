Pakistan Army Major killed in gun battle with Taliban militants – Who was Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah?

Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, a Pakistan Army officer, was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against Taliban militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on 24 June 2025, according to Pakistani news media reports. Major Moiz had previously been associated with the 2019 incident involving the capture of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, according to multiple reports in 2019.

Advertisement

Alongside Lance Naik Jibran Ullah, Major Moiz was killed in a gun battle with Taliban militants that resulted in the elimination of 11 terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation targeted militants of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Dawn reported.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, calling them “true heroes” who sacrificed their lives to secure the nation and thwart terrorist plans.

According to Dawn, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

What is Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan? Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan is a militant Islamist group formed in 2007, primarily operating in Pakistan’s tribal areas. It seeks to overthrow the Pakistani government and impose its strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Advertisement

The TTP has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and clashes with Pakistani security forces, and it is designated as a banned organisation by the Pakistani government.

Who was Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah? Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah was a Pakistan Army officer from Chakwal who served in the elite Special Service Group (SSG). He gained public attention for his role in the 2019 India-Pakistan conflict, during which he claimed to have captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after his MiG-21 was shot down over Pakistani territory.

On 24 June 2025, Major Moiz was killed during an intelligence-based operation against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan blames India for terrorist activities Earlier in June, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had accused India of activating its “assets” to inte­nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, presenting “irr­e­futable evidence”, according to a Dawn report.

Advertisement

“Post-Pahalgam (terror attack), because of the designs of terrorism that they have, they tasked all their assets, the terrorists operating in Balochistan, and we have credible intelligence for that, the Fitna-al-Khawarij and the independent terrorist cells … to increase their activity,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

IAF's Abhinandan Varthaman's capture, release by Pakistan in 2019 Abhinandan Varthaman, then a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, was captured by Pakistani forces on 27 February 2019 after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down during an aerial dogfight over the Line of Control (LoC) following India’s Balakot airstrikes.

After ejecting from his aircraft, he landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and was initially surrounded by villagers before being taken into custody by the Pakistan Army.

Advertisement

During his captivity, videos surfaced showing Abhinandan Varthaman blindfolded and injured, and Indian officials later reported that he was subjected to mental harassment but no significant physical torture, Times of India reported.

The capture of Abhinandan Varthaman escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries on high alert and on the brink of further military confrontation.

However, on 28 February 2019, Pakistan’s then-Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Abhinandan Varthaman would be released as a “gesture of peace”. The Indian government welcomed the decision, and the officer crossed back into India at the Wagah border on 1 March 2019.

Throughout his captivity, Abhinandan Varthaman reportedly resisted Pakistani attempts to extract sensitive military information. Indian military officials had revealed that he was deprived of sleep, subjected to loud music, and made to stand for long hours, but he did not divulge critical information.