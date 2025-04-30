‘Will lay first brick at new Babri Masjid’, Pakistan’s Palwasha Khan delivers fiery tirade against India – Who is she?

Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan over Pahalgam terror attack, a Pakistani senator, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, has declared that the "first brick of the new Babri mosque" in Ayodhya would be laid by Pakistani army.

Advertisement

A video of Palwasha's inflammatory speech in Pakistan's Upper House on April 29, has gone viral amid tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The first brick of the new Babri mosque in Ayodhya will be laid by Pakistan Army soldiers, and the first azaan will be given by Army Chief Asim Munir himself," Palwasha said on Tuesday.

The Pakistani senator further added, "We are not wearing bangles."

Watch the Video here

Advertisement

Palwasha mentioned in the Indian army there are Sikh soldiers, who would NOT attack Pakistan in case of a conflict with India. Palswasha appeared to trigger a long-standing identity crisis that arose from the painful partition of 1947.

Read More

"If they are threatening Pakistan, then let them know that the Sikh army will not attack Pakistan because it’s the land of Guru Nanak for them," she said, referring to the religious significance of the country for Sikhs.

On Wednesday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to X and said that Pakistan prefers peace, but their pacifism should not be mistaken for weakness.

"Pakistan has every capability to give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression, as the PTI government, fully supported by a united nation, did in 2019," he added. Advertisement

Who is Pakistan Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan? Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan is a Pakistani politician affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She has been serving as a Senator in the Upper House of Pakistan since March 2021, representing the province of Sindh on a women’s reserved seat.

Prior to her tenure in the Senate, she was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

In addition to her legislative roles, Palwasha holds the position of Deputy Information Secretary within the PPP.

Notably, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto, son of former PM of OPakistan Benazir Bhutto, had made a fiery statement following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at a rally in Sukkur, he declared, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will,” signalling a strong warning to India amid escalating tensions. Advertisement