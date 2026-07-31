Pakistan avalanche: 4 bodies recovered after Broad Peak disaster, Nirmal Purja among 10 climbers missing

Four bodies have been recovered after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan, as search and rescue operations continue for climbers who remain missing, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Standing at 8,047 metres, Broad Peak is the world's 12th-highest mountain. Located in the Karakoram range, it was hit by an avalanche around midday on Thursday.

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Among those reported missing is renowned Nepal-born climber and former Royal Marine Nirmal Purja, widely known as “Nims Dai”, who rose to global prominence in 2019 after scaling all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in just over six months.

Alpine Club of Pakistan president Irfan Arshad Khan said the identities of the four recovered bodies have not yet been confirmed.

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The other missing climbers include Nepalis Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Newang Thindu Sherpa and Pur Bahadur Gurung; Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi; Chinese climber Wang Zhong; American climber Mallory Geis; and Omani climber Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

“According to the initial information received, the expedition comprises 10 climbers, including five Nepalese mountaineers led by the renowned climber Nims Dai, one Pakistani climber, one American climber, one Chinese climber, Mr Wang, and one other foreign climber. The entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche,” the club's vice-president, Karrar Haidri, said in a statement.

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The club added that it has been in constant contact with the authorities to ensure that all available resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity.

Rescue efforts underway The Alpine Club of Pakistan said it received reports of the avalanche around midday on Thursday and immediately launched search-and-rescue operations. Helicopter support, however, remains subject to weather conditions, according to ANI.

The expedition team has been out of communication since the avalanche. The club's general secretary said GPS signals indicate the location of four climbers, offering hope that they may still be located.

Khan and the club's senior leadership remain in constant contact with government authorities and relevant agencies to coordinate the ongoing rescue operation.