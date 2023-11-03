Blast targeting police van in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 5, injures over 20
Pakistan blast: Gunshots were heard after the explosion took place in the Dera Ismail Khan district, officials said on Friday.
At least five people died and over 20 others were injured after a blast targeting a police van rocked the Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday, police officials said. "Five people were killed and another 21 suffered wounds," rescue official Aizaz Mehmood was quoted by Reuters as saying.