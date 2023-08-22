Pakistan: 6 Children trapped in cable car for over 9 hours, rescue operation launched | Watch2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Pakistan army launches rescue mission to save schoolchildren and others trapped mid-air in chairlift accident
In a tragic accident which took place in a mountainous area in the Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pkistan army launched a rescue mission to save six schoolchildren and two other people who were trapped 900 ft mid-air after the wires of their chairlift snapped.