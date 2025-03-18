‘Pakistan is the only country…’: Internet reacts as locals happily loot call centre in Islamabad during Ramadan

After the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a fake call centre in Pakistan's Islamabad, many residents reached the location to seize the opportunity and loot the premises. A video of the incident has surfaced online. Reportedly the agency aided the support centre which was being operated by Chinese nationals in sector F-11.

Pakistanis loot call centre after raid As per reports, the alleged fake call centre was operating illegally and engaging in fraudulent activities. However, as soon as authorities raided the premises, locals also rushed in and grabbed whatever they could from the centre.

In the video, men across all age groups are seen leaving the premises with laptops, desktops, monitors, keyboards and other electronic equipment. Reportedly, some also grabbed furniture and even cutlery sets on the way.

Sharing the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, a user wrote, "Pakistanis have looted a call centre operated by Chinese in Islamabad; hundreds of laptops and electronic components, along with furniture and cutlery, were stolen during the holy month of Ramadan."

Internet reacts As soon as the video was posted on the micro-blogging site, countless users flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. One of them wrote, “Pakistan is the only country where opening a business is riskier than investing in crypto.”

“What a country,” added another one with laughing emojis. Someone wrote, “Looks like they mistook a call center for a charity drive : everything from laptops to cutlery gone!” Yet another user chimed in, “This is extremely embarrassing.”

“They are just going to have WFH,” joked a user.

Meanwhile, others found the incident disturbing, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. One commented, “During ramazan ...haraam.” “Nice way of celebrating a holy month,” called another user.

As per reports, the call centre came under the scanner for allegedly carrying out illegal activities and defrauding people worldwide. It seems the activities were carried out by a group of foreigners, including some Chinese nationals.

It is believed that the raid led to the arrest of 24 people, including the foreigners involved in the racket. However, some managed to flee as well.